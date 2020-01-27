“Divide Assam 50-50” Slogan won’t last long: Ranjit Dass

After the Bodo Accord signed on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh President Ranjit Dass said, “Divide Assam 50-50” Slogan won’t last long”.

Further, he added, “I thank the Central Government of India, because of this “Bodo Accord” the peace to established in North-side of Assam. The infrastructure of the Bodo region will develop faster. Because of this accord, no tribe of Assam will be harm.”

He appealed United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) pro-talks faction to make the peace process faster, he invites Paresh Baruah, ULFA (I) to take part in the ongoing peace process with the Central Government.

Reacting on clause VI, he told: “By implementing clause VI, the political rights of indigenous people will be secured”.

“No one can separate Assam. Some miscreants can talk separate things but some intellectuals were trying to justify his word as young dementia is not a good sign”. President Ranjit Kumar Dass added.