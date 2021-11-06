Diwali Aftermath: Guwahati’s Air Quality Recorded ‘Poor’

The National AQI observations, beginning on Diwali on November 4 and ending on Saturday morning, indicated that the air quality status in Guwahati is ‘poor’.

According to the data published by the Central Pollution Control Board, on November 5, the national AQI observed that the air quality status on November 4 evening was moderate between the ranges of 150 to 170.

However, by 9 a.m. on November 5, the air quality status dipped to ‘poor’ with an average value of 210 and it surged to 230 by 11 p.m.

On Saturday morning, Guwahati’s air quality status was registered at 210 categorising it into the ‘poor’ category.

In India, an AIr Quality Index of 401-500 and beyond is categorised as “severe”, indicating over 430 PM10 particles and such an air quality is almost certain to have hazardous respiratory impacts even on otherwise healthy people. P