Diwali Aftermath: Delhi’s Air Quality Recorded In ‘Hazardous’ Category

The air quality in the national capital, Delhi, has reached the ‘hazardous’ category on Friday morning, following the festival of Diwali. The concentrations of Pollution Meter (PM) 2.5 stood at 655.07 in Janpath today.

As per a report of ANI, several people complained of itchy throat and watery eyes amidst a thick blanket of smog that shrouded the skies of Delhi.

“Despite the Delhi government’s ban on firecrackers, several people were seen bursting crackers on street on the occasion of Diwali, contributing to the degradation of the air quality, amid increased contribution from farm fires,” ANI reported.

As per the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality would not improve until Sunday evening (November 7). The improvement would, however, just fluctuate in the ‘Very Poor’ category.

“The overall air quality of Delhi is plunged into the upper end of very poor category…It will continue to fall now and may enter at the edge of the “very poor” to “severe” category by tonight…,” SAFAR informed.

“If firecrackers are burned even 50 per cent of last year then PM2.5 will enter ‘severe’ category by midnight and shoot up rapidly by today early morning with AQI even crossing 500+,” it added.