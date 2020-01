In a major success for the Assam Police, the self-styled Army Chief of DNLA – Minom Phunglosha alias Gazaw Dimasa has been apprehended on Wednesday evening.

Acting on a tip-off, the Karbi Anglong Police and Indian Army carried out a search operation at a remote area in the district to arrest the militant. The police also recovered a pistol and three cartridges from him.

In a major success, a joint team of @karbianglongpol & @adgpi personnel apprehended Minom Phunglosha alias Gazaw Dimasa, the self styled Army Chief of DNLA and recovered a pistol from him. pic.twitter.com/7lG2ARZNTi — Assam Police (@assampolice) January 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the police are currently interrogating him.