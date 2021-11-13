DNLA To Surrender And Join Mainstream In Haflong

By Pratidin Bureau
This is a unilateral ceasefire between the DNLA and the government of Assam, reportedly in accordance with a pact signed last month between the state government and the militant outfit, in presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Around 40 cadres of the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), today surrendered arms and joined the mainstream in presence of Additional Director General of Police, Special Branch (ADGP (SB)) Hiren Nath.

The DNLA surrendered in a ceremony at Khepre village in Dima Hasao district, about 110 km away from the district headquarters, Haflong. This is a unilateral ceasefire between the DNLA and the government of Assam, reportedly in accordance with a pact signed last month between the state government and the militant outfit, in presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao, Jayant Singh informed about the surrender and said that the militant outfit had signed an agreement, in accordance with which, they will surrender today. The ceremonial surrender happened in a playground in Khepre village in Maibang.

The surrendered cadres will be kept in a temporary camp in Manikipur in Maibang.

