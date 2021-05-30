The Doctors Association Jammu (DAJ) will be holding a protest on June 1 against Yoga Gugu Ramdev’s controversial remark on allopathy that has triggered doctors as well as citizens nationwide.

In light of the same, the DAJ also appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to instruct necessary action against Ramdev and said that he should face the consequences of his “irresponsible and despicable public statements”.

“The statement of Ramdev at a time when frontline healthcare workers are waging a war against an invisible enemy. To utter such irresponsible and callous statements is highly condemnable,” DAJ President Dr Balvinder Singh told ANI.

Singh added that Ramdev’s “vitriolic and hateful statements” mocks doctors and their sacrifice during theses trying times.

The doctor’s body stated that the protest will be staged following all COVID protocols and will be of no hindrance to frontline workers. Doctors will wear black bandages as part of the protest.

Earlier this month, Ramdev described allopathy as a “stupid science” and stated that “lakhs of COVID patients died after taking allopathic medicines.”

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) also took strong note on the remark and demanded that the central government take strict action against the yoga guru.

The IMA said his “unlearned comments” could mislead people in these trying times and stressed that the yoga guru should be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act because his “untutored” statements are “a threat to the literate society of the country as well as to the poor people falling prey to him.”

However, Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust denied the allegations made by the IMA.

Earlier today, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) India also declared that they would hold a nationwide protest against the Yoga guru’s statement.