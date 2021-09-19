BusinessNational

Domestic Airlines To Operate Flights At 85% Capacity: Civil Aviation Min

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

The Ministry of Civil Aviation increased the passenger capacity on domestic flights from 72.5 per cent to 85 per cent following a sharp decline in the cases of Covid-19.

In an official notification issued on Saturday, the ministry said the decision was taken after a review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel.

“After review of the current status of scheduled domestic operations viz-a-viz passenger demand for air travel in terms of the purpose specified in the initial order dated May 21, 2020, condition laid down in para 2 of the order dated May 21, 2020, as last amended on dated August 12, 2021, is further modified as under: 72.5 per cent capacity may be read as 85 per cent capacity,” the order said.

The ministry said the new order will take effect from the date of issue and will be applicable until further order.

The domestic flights have been operating at 72.5 per cent since August 12.

Meanwhile, The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on scheduled international passenger flights till September 30.

