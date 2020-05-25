Domestic Flights To Resume Today

The domestic passenger flights are set to resume in India from Monday after more than two months of lockdown with a fresh set of guidelines from the health ministry and the respective state governments by clearing confusion over the norms that passengers should follow during their journey and after reaching their respective destinations.

Clearing air over the quarantine rules, the health ministry put the onus on state governments to set protocols for isolation of flyers as per their discretion.

Some states like West Bengal and Maharashtra have been at the center of a row with the Centre over the resumption of flight operations.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir are among the states which have announced their respective quarantine measures for passengers arriving at their airports.

There will be minimum air services and delay in resumption in some states.

The Government of Assam has also set guidelines for the passengers. The health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the flight passengers will be sent to quarantine with strict norms. He said that the quarantine will be done according to the number of passengers.

“If 2000 passengers come at a time, then it will take 24 hours for screening to get done, and therefore I request everyone to cooperate with the government and the health workers,” said the minister.

He further informed that the pilot and the crew members don’t have to go for quarantine and if any passenger returns in a single day then they will be exempted from quarantine.