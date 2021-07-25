Dominos India To Treat Mirabai Chanu With Free Pizzas For Lifetime

Dominos India on Saturday announced that they will treat Tokyo Olympics 2020 Silver winner Weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Manipur free pizzas for lifetime.

The official twitter handle of Dominos India first congratulated Mirabai for her win and then announced that they will happily treat her with free pizzas for lifetime.

The tweet read, ““Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!!”

@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! 🙌🏽🥈You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life 🍕😊

Congratulations again!! #DominosPizza #PizzasForLife #Tokyo2020 #MirabaiChanu https://t.co/Gf5TLlYdBi — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

Mirabai’s favourite food seemed to be Pizza and the 26 year old had to give up on her favourite food as she was undergoing rigorous training for the Olympics for years.

After her win at the Tolyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday, she spoke to NDTV and said, “First of all I’ll go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate pizza. I was waiting for this day. Since yesterday I haven’t eaten anything. I will eat a lot today.”

Following Mirabai’s wish, CEO of Jubilant Foodworks Limited, Pratik Pota, tweeted saying that Domino’s Imphal visited Mirabai’s house to congratulate her family with none other than Domino’s Pizza.

Pratik Pota tweeted, “Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud!”

Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud! pic.twitter.com/IsGry24pFZ — Pratik Pota (@pratikpota) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu on Saturday opened the doors to India’s medal count for Tokyo Olympics 2020 as she bought the first Silver medal for India by securing the second position in the 49kg category final in weightlifting.

