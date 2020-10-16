Don Bosco University Rated 3.5/4 Stars In IIC Ratings 2020

Assam Don Bosco University has been rated 3.5 out of 4 stars in the Institution’s Innovation Council or IIC Rating of the Ministry of Education for the year 2019-2020.

IIC is the new initiative by the Ministry of Education and AICTE to nurture innovation and entrepreneurial skills among the young student minds. There are currently 1,110 institutions listed in the IIC star ratings.

Furthermore, the University also managed to get four rankings in total this year by national and international bodies.

Listed below are the awards and rankings garnered by the university in the year 2020.

1. NIRF RANKING 2020: Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) is among the 200 universities out of the 930 odd universities in India ranked under the prestigious National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020.

2. ARIIA RANKING 2020: ADBU is the only private university in Northeast India to have received this award. ARRIA stands for Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements.

3. United Nations SDG 15: ADBU has been Ranked 46 for the United Nation’s SDG Goal 15 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

4. United Nations SDG 6: ADBU has also been Ranked 55 for the United Nation’s SDG Goal 6 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020.

Established in 2008, Assam Don Bosco University is a non-profit private higher-education institution located in the suburban setting of the metropolis of Guwahati, Assam.