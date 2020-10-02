Top StoriesHealthWorld

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For Corona

By Pratidin Bureau
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 today.

This was informed by the POTUS himself on Twitter. He wrote, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Earlier, Trump said that he and his wife would go into quarantine after a top aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the contagion.

Hicks is one of the closest aide to President and serves as the counselor. She has been touring with the Trump for rallies ahead of presidential polls.

This development, which comes ahead of the impending US Presidential elections, may be a major blow to the campaigning plans of the President.

