Donald Trump impeached

Donald Trump has become the third US president in history, after Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998, to be impeached by the House of Representatives. Now a trial in the Senate will decide whether he remains in office.

The House voted on two charges – the president abused his power and that he had obstructed Congress. Both votes fell along party lines with nearly all Democrats voting for the charges and all Republicans against.

Meanwhile, addressing a campaign rally, Trump said, “While we’re creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what’s going on.”

The White House released a statement saying that the president was “confident that he will be fully exonerated” in a Senate trial.