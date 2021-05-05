Donald Trump Launches New Blogsite After Social Media Ban

Former US President Donald Trump, who was banned from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, has launched a new communications website – ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’.

Jason Miller, Trump’s spokesperson, said the new website is “a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office”. He however added that it was not a new social media platform.

A 30-second video on the website says “Straight from the desk of Donald J Trump” including references to his social media ban.

As per a report, the website become operational four months after social media giants banned Trump for his tweets and posts about the general election that triggered the January 6 US Capitol Hill riots.