Donald Trump To Visit India on Feb 24,25

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24-25, confirmed White House on Tuesday. During his two-day visit to India, Trump will travel to New Delhi and Ahmedabad to further strengthen the strategic bilateral partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people.

Trump will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, said White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The press secretary said that President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked over the telephone in the weekend. Grisham said, “During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and PM Modi agreed the trip would further strengthen the India-US strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people.”

Indian-American philanthropist and head of Indiaspora, MR Rangaswami, while quoted by news agency PTI said that President Trump’s trip to India is timely in view of the bilateral trade issues that need to be resolved and in light of the collaborations between the US and India in various realms.

Trump’s visit follows PM Modi’s tour of the US in September, during which he met with the US President in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting had come just days after the two leaders attended the mega ”Howdy Modi” rally in Houston which was attended by more than 50,000 Indian-Americans.

The two leaders also met in August at the G7 summit held in the French town of Biarritz.