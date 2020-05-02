Don’t cut salaries for hotel employees: Assam Govt.

The State government has asked all hotels and restaurants to ensure that they do not cut salaries of their staff or resort to layoffs of their employees amid the lockdowns imposed to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Revealing this before the media, the Chairman of Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Jayanta Malla Baruah stated, “The country is facing a catastrophic situation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and in order to combat this challenge, coordinated joint efforts of all sections of the society are required,”

Baruah advised the hotel groups to not terminate the services or reduce the wages of their employees.

“We have decided not to organise the annual Ambubachi Mela (fair) in view of the possibility of spreading COVID-19 infection,” Jayanta Malla Baruah said on Saturday.

“The festival will not be held for the first time in six centuries, but priests of the temple will perform the rituals in-house while maintaining social distancing,” he added.