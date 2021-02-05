“Don’t Suppress Farmers’ Protest”- Meghalaya Guv To Centre

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has urged the Centre to not suppress the farmers’ protest and instead resolve it mutually through dialogues.

“I would warn that suppressing any issue in the world is not a solution. By pressing, it goes down for some time, but then it emerges with even bigger force,” the Governor told ANI.

“It is in the interest of the nation to find a speedy solution to this issue. I urge the government to listen to their concerns. Both sides should responsibly engage in talks,” he added.

Malik, who was a farmer himself before reaching the power corridors, said the government should show ‘greatness’ to resolve the issue keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

“The way farmers have been lying outside for 60 days, their family members moving back and forth between Delhi and their homes, the household work is stopped. The farmers have no sense of surety. The government has its own compulsions, but the government’s role is on top. The government has everything in its hands. It should solve this issue by showing greatness, and the interest of the farmer should be solved keeping the interest of farming in mind,” he said.

Speaking on the January 26 violence that took place during the tractor rally, Malik said he is confident that there were miscreants involved in violating the law and not farmers.

“On January 26, there were miscreants involved in violence. By and large farmers protest has been quiet that day. Farmers endured everything, they suffered, and they are not furious. I do not want to put them in that category. I will ask them to negotiate with intelligence with the government,” he said.

For over 2 months, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.