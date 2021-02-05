National

Don’t Take COVID-19 Lightly: PEC

By Pratidin Bureau
36

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues claiming more journalists around the world, the Switzerland based media watchdog Press Emblem Campaign (PEC) urges everyone not to take novel coronavirus infection lightly. Mentioning popular Indian television news presenter Vikas Sharma, who died of post-corona complications, the forum highlighted the persisting danger even after recovering from the infection.

“Till date, we have recorded the deaths of  736 journalists in 63 countries since 1 March 2020, where  Peru remains the country with heaviest casualties with 95 dead followed by Mexico (84 victims), Brazil (77),  India (55), Italy & Bangladesh (44 each), Ecuador (42), USA (38), Pakistan (23), Great Britain  (22), Turkey (21),  Ukraine (14), Russia & Panama (12 each), Afghanistan (9), Nepal (3), Indonesia (2), etc,” said Blaise Lempen, secretary-general of  PEC.

He also added that the PEC, while offering condolence to families and colleagues of the deceased, started a corona-ticker to pay tribute to those media workers who died during the pandemic. Media workers have an important role to play in the fight against the virus as they have to inform about the spread of Covid-19. Their safety is at risk as they must continue to report from the ground and hence the PEC supports the request for early vaccinations for journalists on the frontlines, asserted Lempen.

Related News

SC Grants Bail to Comedian Munawar Faruqui

BJP Issues Whip to RS MPs to be Present from Feb 8-12

Aero India, Asia’s Biggest Show to Conclude Today

Delhi: Schools Reopen for Classes 9 & 11 from Today

You might also like
Regional

GUWAHATI | Chain snatcher targets Solo woman

Regional

Movement of Vehicles from Meghalaya to Assam Restricted

National

Puri: Jagannath Temple Reopens Today

Sports

India rattles England, 57/4 at lunch

Regional

Assam’s Jayshree enters top 5 ‘Super Dance Season 3’

Top Stories

Sonari BJP Leader Threatens Police, Video Goes Viral

Comments
Loading...