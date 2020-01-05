SportsRegionalTop Stories

Don’t want to comment irresponsibly: Kohli on CAA

By Pratidin Bureau
Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday said that he will refrain from making direct comments on the Citizenship Amendment (CAA). He said that he will not get involved until he gets to know more about the CAA.

“I don’t want to be irresponsible and speak on something that has radical opinions on both sides. I need to have total information and knowledge of what it means and what is going on, then be responsible to give my opinion on it,” Kohli said while addressing a press conference in Guwahati.

It may be mentioned here that Assam has witnessed a widespread protest against the CAA. However, the Indian skipper said that Guwahati is safe for them. “The city is absolutely safe. We do not see any problems on the roads,” Kohli added.

