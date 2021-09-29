Doon School Offers Scholarship For Underprivileged NE Boy Students, Exam On Oct 2

As a part of their outreach program, the Doon School is conducting a pre-entrance scholarship examination in Guwahati and Tezpur on October 2 to find exceptional boy students from the Northeast who belong to lower-income families and transform them into leaders who serve meritocratic India.

The examination centres are Royal Global School and Army Public School (Narangi Cantonment) in Guwahati. Similarly, Tezpur Science Academy and Army Public School (Tezpur Cantonment) are the designated examination centres in Tezpur.

The special registration fee for the Scholarship exam has been fixed at Rs 100 to make it affordable for everyone. The School hopes to find the brightest talent in the North East through this exercise and provide them a platform for a glorious academic and professional career ahead.

On clearing the exam, the School will sponsor the visit of the child along with one guardian to travel to Dehradun and stay to appear for the written exam and interview which will be conducted in December. Through this initiative, the school wishes to lower the entry barrier and make quality education at The Doon School accessible and affordable for exceptional boys from all backgrounds, which is otherwise perceived as a very expensive school exclusively reserved only for the elite.

Mr. Ravi Singhee (Chairman of the Diversity Committee), who is also an alumnus of the school stated “while we have 16% students who are on an average Scholarship of 48%, we hope to find bright deserving candidates who can be offered fully funded seats based on parental income.”

He went on to add that the school only admits students in 7th and 8th standard and hence encouraged students studying in 6th and 7th standard to come forward and apply for the scholarship entrance exam as it is a once in a lifetime opportunity that would open avenues for such bright students.

Earlier on September 6, a delegation from The Doon School visited Guwahati and Tezpur to interact with various stakeholders to discuss and decide the modus operandi for conducting the scholarship examination. The committee also informed that a similar exam will be conducted in Srinagar, Chennai & Coimbatore.