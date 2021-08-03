Double Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu Returns Back Home Safe, Pays Visit To Kiren Rijiju

Double Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu returned back India safely after her glorious Bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu reached India safely today after which she paid a visit to the residence of former Union Sports Minister and present Union Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.

The minister shared a post in his twitter handle welcoming the Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu and congratulating her for her achievements.

He tweeted, “Welcome Home India’s Pride, Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1 India’s proud daughter is back from Tokyo with an Olympic medal. She paid a courtesy visit to me. I thanked her coach Mr Park, her parents, SAI & BFI for providing support in making her a CHAMPION.. #Cheer4India.”

Welcome Home India's Pride, Double Olympic Medalist @Pvsindhu1



India's proud daughter is back from Tokyo with an Olympic medal. She paid a courtesy visit to me. I thanked her coach Mr Park, her parents, SAI & BFI for providing support in making her a CHAMPION.. #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j2lZN45FNz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 3, 2021

Earlier, on Sunday, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Sunday won the first game against China’s He Bing Jiao in the women’s singles bronze medal match 21-13 to take the lead 1-0.

With this, she has become the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at Olympics. She had won a silver medal during Rio Olympics in 2016.