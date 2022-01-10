Double Vaccination Compulsory For Tourists In Kaziranga National Park

In a bid to further curb the spread of COVID-19, the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities stated that tourists and locals need to be fully vaccinated in order to visit the park.

On arrival, tourists will now have to produce their vaccination certificates before entering the park.

P Sivakumar, KNP director, said the rules will be applicable for researchers and scholars as well.

Additionally, jeep safari operators have also been asked to confirm the status of vaccination of the tourists before taking any bookings.

Without mention, tourists will also need to compulsorily wear masks and carry hand sanitisers with them.