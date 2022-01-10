Double Vaccination Compulsory For Tourists In Kaziranga National Park

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
kaziranga
In a bid to further curb the spread of COVID-19, the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities stated that tourists and locals need to be fully vaccinated in order to visit the park.

On arrival, tourists will now have to produce their vaccination certificates before entering the park.

P Sivakumar, KNP director, said the rules will be applicable for researchers and scholars as well.

Related News

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19

Assam Girl Commits Suicide For Allegedly Being Denied Picnic

Guwahati: Bihu Committees Demand Relaxation of Curfew Timing…

Deposed Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced To Four…

Additionally, jeep safari operators have also been asked to confirm the status of vaccination of the tourists before taking any bookings.

Without mention, tourists will also need to compulsorily wear masks and carry hand sanitisers with them.

You might also like
Top Stories

PM Modi Meets Top Govt Officials To Discuss Afghan Crisis

Assam

Assam Congress Files FIR Against Kangana Ranaut For Her ‘Freedom In 2014’…

Top Stories

BJP Women Wing Leader Shot At, Hospitalized

World

Coronavirus: Death Toll nearing 500

National

Ludhiana Court Blast Suspect Wanted To Destroy Drugs Case Papers

Assam

Rumours going viral on social media; Assam police launches helpline