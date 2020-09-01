Doul Govindo Temple Reopens Today

By Pratidin Bureau
The historic Doul Govindo Temple in North Guwahati reopens for devotees on Tuesday with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government. The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed opening the religious places from Unlock 4 starting today (September 1).

The temple will remain open for the pilgrims from 7:30 AM to 5 PM. All the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises after measuring the temperature.

The devotees will have to wear mask and should sanitize their hands before entering the temple, said temple authorities.

Notably, the temple remains closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

