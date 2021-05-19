Top StoriesAssamNational

Doyen Of Assam Oil Industry R K Dutta Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
124

The first Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, R. K. Dutta, has passed away on Wednesday at Kolkata following brief illness. He was 75.

Dutta served as the managing director from August 1995 till April 2002.

In May 2002, he was inducted as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Oil India Limited and served till his superannuation in February 2006.

Related News

Containment Zone Clamped In Select Areas Of Azara &…

233 Prisoners Across 16 Assam Jails Test COVID +ve

3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Guwahati

Climate Change Brings Havoc For Assam Tea

Dutta started his career at Assam Oil Company in Digboi – the place where oil industry in India was born. As a hard core oil marketing professional, he expanded Assam Oil’s penetration in retail marketing by building up retail outlets, developing fleet owners, building storage and supply terminals all over the North East India.

Also Read: Assamese Short-Film ‘Xogun’ To Be Screened At New York Indian Film Festival

In 1985, he introduced LPG in the army cook houses which is considered one of his biggest achievements. The introduction of green fuel by Assam Oil in army cook houses came at a time when the general perception was to use kerosene or fire wood as a kitchen fuel all over the country.

The company logo of a charging one horn rhino remains iconic to this day. They are seen even today across the Northeast.

In 1995, Dutta was handpicked by the Indian Government to head the historic ‘Assam Accord’ refinery now known as Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

He not only constructed and commissioned the refinery within its scheduled time, but also created a new company – a PSU which is a glowing example of successful business enterprise in the region.

Apart from being a doyen of Assam Oil industry, Dutta was also a humanitarian to the core and maintained the highest standard of honesty and integrity.

The demise of Dutta is considered a colossal loss to Oil and Gas industry in Assam as well the country. His contribution to the development of the industry in the Northeast remains unparalleled.

Also Read: 233 Prisoners Across 16 Assam Jails Test COVID +Ve
You might also like
Top Stories

Assam wants Bangladeshi to be released after 5 years

National

COVID-19: Iconic Jama Masjid Opened To Public From June 4

Assam

TAC Poll Result: BJP Leading in 35 Seats

Election 2021

Assam Election: Priyanka Gandhi to Visit State for 3rd Phase Campaign

Assam

Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Reaches 168

Assam

Nagaland: Frequent Rockslides Block NH-29

Comments
Loading...