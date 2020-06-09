Dr. Abhijit Sarma New Superintendent (I/c) GMCH

In the interest of public service, Dr. Abhijít Sarma, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Gauhati Medical College is relieved from the charges of Additional Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital. He will also hold the charge of Superintendent (I/c) Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been transferred and will take charge as Professor, Department of Radio-diagnosis, Lakhimpur Medical College.

Dr. Ratna Kanta Talukdar, Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital is relieved from the charge of Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital.

Dr. Achyut Kr. Baishya, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Tezpur Medical College & Hospital is posted as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent (I/c), Gauhati Medical College & Hospital. He is relieved from the charge of Executive Director, National Health Mission, Assam.

Dr. Ramen Talukdar, Professor, Department of Radiotherapy, Gauhati Medical College & Hospital is transferred and posted as Professor, Department of Radio-diagnosis, Lakhimpur Medical College. He is relieved from the charge of Superintendent (I/c), Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Dr. Manoj Choudhury, Professor, Department of Physiology, Gauhati Medical College and Additional Director of Medical Education, Assam will hold the additional charge of Executive Director, National Health Mission, Assam.

Dr. Anupal Kr. Sarma, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Tezpur Medical College & Hospital will hold the Choudhury Hospital. He is relieved from the charge of Additional Superintendent, Kalapahar Hospital, Annex Hospital of Gauhati Medical College Hospital. charge of Additional Superintendent (I/c), Mahendra Mohan.

The move came after Principal Secretary, Department Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Government of Assam supervised the activities of GMCH, this morning.