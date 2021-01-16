Top StoriesRegional

Dr Ajanta Hazarika Suspended From AMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Dr Ajanta Hazarika, who was accused in the infamous cash-for-jobs scam, has been suspended from Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH). She was serving as the Additional Superintendent of AMCH and Deputy Superintendent of proposed Tinsukia Medical College.

According to Superintendent of AMCH, Dr Prashanta Dihingia, the suspension order was issued by the Additional Secretary for Health, Assam.

Dr Hazarika, who is currently in judicial custody, took money from aspirants by promising them jobs in the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways. She allegedly took around Rs 22 lakh from three aspirants from Dibrugarh.

Dr Hazarika was arrested on December 28 last year after she surrendered herself before the CJM court in Dibrugarh. She was evading arrest since the scam came to light.

On January 11, bail petitions of both Dr Ajanata Hazarika and her husband Simanta Jyoti Saikia were rejected by the CJM court in Dibrugarh.

