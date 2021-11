On the occasion of the 10th death anniversary of ‘Bard of Brahmaputra‘, Sudhakantha Late. Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the announcement for Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award has been made on Friday.

The award is given for research on Assamese cultural honour Bihu songs and contributions to it.

Dr Anil Saikia has been conferred this very honorary Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Award for the year 2021-2022.