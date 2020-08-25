Top StoriesHealthRegional

BBCI Creates Special Children Fund

By Pratidin Bureau
Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute has come up with a special initiative to ensure better and advanced treatment for the children cancer patients admitted there.

It has created a special fund for this purpose.

Titled as ‘Children Patient Fund’, anyone can contribute to it. The amount collected will be used to treat the children suffering from cancer free of cost at the said medical facility.

Anyone who wishes to contribute to this noble cause can do so by transferring funds to the below mentioned details –

  • A/C name: Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute
  • Children Patient Fund
  • A/C: 183801000009769
  • IFSC: IOBA0001838
  • E-mail: [email protected]
