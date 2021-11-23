Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah Appointed VC of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences

By Pratidin Bureau
Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Shrimanta Shankardev University of Health Sciences.

He has been given the appointment on Saturday last and took charge as the VC of the University on Monday.

Dr. Borah was the former Principal of Diphu Medical College.

Dr. Dhrubajyoti Borah is one of the finest, much respected and loved writer and intellectual of the state. He is an Indian writer who writes in Assamese and English. He has written more than a dozen widely acclaimed novels, six collections of essays, travelogue books on popular history and monographs on history, language and Nationalism. He has been awarded the Sahitya Akademy prize for his novel Katha Ratnakar, times of India Life time achievement award for literature besides other awards. His writings have been translated in to English, Bodo, Bengali, Hindi etc. Dr. Borah is widely regarded as a social scientist who has written extensively on current Socio-political topics of the state.

Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Borah is a medical doctor by Profession, a Professor of medical and Principal of 3 medical College besides being Director of Medical Education.

