Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam on Monday at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalashetra. He was administered the oath by Governor of Assam Professor Jagadish Mukhi.

The swearing-in ceremony has been attended by former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Jitender Singh, National General Secretary V.L. Santosh, Arun Singh, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar among others.