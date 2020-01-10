Dr Hiren Gohain meets Akhil

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dr Hiren Gohain meets Akhil
71

Eminent intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain on Friday met Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati. Dr Gohain met Akhil, while NIA brought the KMSS leader to produce before the court.

After meeting Gogoi at the court premises, Dr Gohain said that allegations against Akhil Gogoi having Maoist links are false and baseless. “I have known Akhil for long,” said Dr Gohai, adding, “It doesn’t mean that if anyone reads Maoist books have a relation with Maoists.”

The octogenarian scholar has been in the forefront of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of KMSS members greeted Akhil with ‘Gamocha’, while he was being produced at the NIA court in Guwahati.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

EU Delegates Discuss J&K Situation With PM Modi

Regional

Unidentified body found in North Guwahati

Sports

Rohit Sharma 3rd Indian to score 8K T20 runs

Regional

GMCH worker allegedly molests doctor

Regional

Fire breaks out at Batadrava

Regional

Dacoit Gang busted at Juria

Comments
Loading...