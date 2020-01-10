Dr Hiren Gohain meets Akhil

Eminent intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain on Friday met Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Akhil Gogoi in Guwahati. Dr Gohain met Akhil, while NIA brought the KMSS leader to produce before the court.

After meeting Gogoi at the court premises, Dr Gohain said that allegations against Akhil Gogoi having Maoist links are false and baseless. “I have known Akhil for long,” said Dr Gohai, adding, “It doesn’t mean that if anyone reads Maoist books have a relation with Maoists.”

The octogenarian scholar has been in the forefront of the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Assam.

It may be mentioned here that a large number of KMSS members greeted Akhil with ‘Gamocha’, while he was being produced at the NIA court in Guwahati.