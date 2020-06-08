Dr. Hitesh Deka Appointed as VC of Shrimanta Sankardeva University

Pratidin Bureau
Dr. Hitesh Deka has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University. The present Chancellor of the University Dr. Kandarpa Kumar Deka is set to retire on June 9.

Chief Secretary of the University, Babul Bora informed that Dr. Hitesh Deka will take charge as the Vice-Chancellor after Kandarpa Deka’s term to be ended on Tuesday.

The new Vice-Chancellor will take charge on June 10, the foundation day of the university.

