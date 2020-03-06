Dr Kandarpa Das new VC of KK Handique varsity

Educationist Dr Kandarpa Das has been selected as the Vice-Chancellor of the Krishnakanta Handique State Open University.

He will succeed Dr Hitesh Deka and assume charge on March 11.

Dr Das, presently Professor and Head of the Department of Foreign Languages, Gauhati University did his post-graduation in Russian Language and Literature from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and obtained his Doctorate degree from the Moscow State University, Russia.

Dr. Das also played a pivotal role in the establishment and development of the KK Handiqui State Open University, Assam and served as the founder member of the Board of Management, Finance Committee, Academic Council and the Selection Committee. He had led the group of experts for preparation of the first self-learning materials of the University and training of the academic staff. As recognition of his service in the field of Open and Distance Education, he was empanelled as a candidate for the post of Vice Chancellor, KK Handiqui State Open University in 2015.

Dr. Kandarpa Das served as the Director of the Institute of Distance and Open Learning, Gauhati University for two terms during 2006 – 2016, As Director of the Institute, he was responsible for transforming it into a pioneer institution of distance and open learning in the country.