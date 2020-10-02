Dr Nagen Saikia Denies Affiliation With ‘Raijor Dal’

Prominent Indian writer Dr Nagen Saikia, who was named in the advisory committee of the newly formed political outfit ‘Raijor Dal’ on Friday, has denied his affiliation with the party.

Dr Saikia said he has no association with any political party in Assam.

“I am not associated with any political party. A lot of people have called me as I was named in the advisory committee of KMSS’s new political party and I have already said that I am not a member,” he said.

He further stated that such regional parties should come together as one and fight the upcoming 2021 elections jointly.

“I want all regional parties to come together as one and fight elections together. There is no question of me being in one specific party,” he said

“I hope my statement is not misinterpreted,” he added.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) today announced the formation of its political wing “Raijor Dal”, with peasant leader Akhil Gogoi as its Chief State Convenor.