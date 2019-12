The Rongbong Terang Coordination Award, 2020 will be conferred to noted Litterateur Dr. Nagen Saikia. This was announced by Bakaliaghat Singthur Publication at Diphu.

The award will be conferred on the birthday of Rongbong Terang on January 12 at Bakaliaghat.

The award consists of a traditional cloth of the Karbi tribe, a bundle of books by local writers and cash.