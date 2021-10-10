BREAKING: Dr. Navanil Baruah Arrested In Rajkanya Hit & Run Case

Senior doctor of GNRC hospitals Dr. Navanil Baruah has been arrested by Dispur police for allegedly protecting hit-and-run accused model Rajkanya Baruah by providing ‘fake’ medical report and admitting her to the ICU of the hospital.

On Friday, the neurologist was interrogated by Guwahati Police for 12 hours. He also underwent a medical test at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later.

Initially, he claimed that he didn’t know Rajkanya Baruah, but, their WhatsApp chats proved otherwise.

“I didn’t even know her (Rajkanya Baruah). I was not trying to save her,” Dr Baruah had said at Dispur Police Station while replying to queries of media.

Dr. Baruah further stated that Rajkanya Baruah threatened him to admit her in ICU or else she will commit suicide in the hospital.

“She messaged me in WhatsApp to admit her in ICU,” he said to police during the investigation.

Meanwhile, GNRC Hospital has released a press comminque stating that, “due to the treatment protocol and due to her injuries in the head she was admitted under the primary consultant of the Neurosurgery department. She was referred to the Department of Neuropsychiatry looking at her mental state”.

Rajkanya Baruah was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

On October 2 late evening, the 29-year-old event planner and model was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon. She was arrested by Guwahati city police on Saturday but got bail within a day.

The injured were all admitted to (GMCH). One of the PWD workers even lost his legs.

The model was also summoned by the police on Tuesday but she didn’t appear before the Investigating Officer, citing her health condition. However, GMCH authorities submitted their report to the police and stated that she had no health complications.

On Wednesday, Baruah was re-arrested and was sent to one-day police custody.