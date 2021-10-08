Dr. Navanil Baruah Says, “I Don’t Know Who is Rajkanya Baruah”

Senior doctor of GNRC hospitals in Guwahati Dr. Navanil Baruah has denied allegations of him trying to save Rajkanya Baruah by providing ‘fake’ medical report and admitting her to the ICU of the hospital. He said that he didn’t even know who is Rajkanya Baruah.

“I didn’t even know her (Rajkanya Baruah). I was not trying to save her,” Dr Navanil Baruah said at Dispur Police Station while replying to queries of media.

Dr. Baruah further stated that Rajkanya Baruah threatened him to admit her in ICU or else she will commit suicide in the hospital. “She messaged me in WhatsApp to admit her in ICU,” he said to police during the investigation.

Dr was summoned at the Dispur Police Station as it has been alleged that he saved Rajkanya by admitting her in the ICU without any health complications.

On Thursday, Rajkanya Baruah was denied bail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati and was sent to one-day police custody.

The former Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah had hit 9 PWD workers with her vehicle at Rukmini Gaon area in Guwahati on October 1.

One pedestrian was also seriously injured in the accident and lost both his legs.

ALSO READ: Assam MLA Sherman Ali Rearrested