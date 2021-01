Rajendra Nath Talukdar, father of former superintendent of Guwahati Medical College Hospital and eminent physician Ramen Talukdar, has passed away.

Rajendra Nath Talukdar, who had been ill for some time, was undergoing treatment at Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati. He breathed his last at about 8.45 pm on Sunday.

Various people have expressed their grief over the death of Mr Talukdar, who was associated with various social organizations.