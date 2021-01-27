Dr. Ramesh Pathak’s Last Rites To be Performed with State Honour

By Pratidin Bureau
Dr. Ramesh Pathak
46

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered Chief Secretary to perform the last rites of the renowned linguist and litterateur Ramesh Pathak with full state honour.

Pathak breathed his last on Tuesday at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon after battling prolonged illness. He was 79.

Born in 1959, Dr Pathak was a professor of Cotton University in Guwahati. He completed his primary education at Khalihaguri Primary School in 1952 and matriculated from Tihu High School in 1959. Later, he graduated from Cotton College in 1963 and did his M.A from Gauhati University in 1966.

It may be mentioned the Assam Prakashan Parishad visited his residence on January 25 and presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He died on Tuesday at around 6.52 PM. His death was a great loss in the field of Assamese literature and language.

