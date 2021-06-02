Dr. Seuj Senapati Receives Bone Fracture in his Face: CT Scan Report

In a latest development, the CT scan report of Dr. Seuj Senapati said that he has got a bone fracture in his face. However, the report also said that the condition of Dr. Senapati is now stable and that he is out of danger.

Late Tuesday evening, an on-duty doctor was brutally assaulted by a group of men at the Udali Covid Care Centre in Hojai district after a Covid-19 patient passed away.

As per sources relatives of the deceased have allegedly thrashed the doctor, Seuj Kumar Senapati, who works with Fultali Model Hospital under Lanka Police Station.

It has also been alleged that few nurses were assaulted too.

Meanwhile, 24 persons have been arrested in connection to the case by the Assam Police.

Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta also visited Fultali in Lanka of Hojai District to take stock of the situation. He visited Fultali for further investigation on the physical assault of Dr. Senapati.

With his presence at Fultali in Lanka, the DGP makes several important announcements related to the case.

The DGP announces that the investigation of the recent incident will be expedited in full force and will be conducted immediately under the direct supervision of CID.

Upcoming procedure on the mentioned case to proceed as fast track court, says DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Because of the physical assaults and violence on Health workers in recent time, DGP Mahanta announces that strict police patrolling will be enforced at Covid Care Centres all over the state.

The DGP further stated, “Physical assault on Medical personnel on duty will not be tolerated.”

As informed by the state authority and the DGP himself, all the criminals associated with the case of assaulting Dr Senapati have been arrested. And criminals will be subject to the EPIDEMIC Act, adds the DGP.

While addressing the media, the DGP also said, “There was an attack on the police at that time. The PDPP Act will be enforced for this on the attackers.”

