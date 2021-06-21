Dr. Tadang Minu Becomes 1st Arunachali Woman to be appointed in AIBA

Arunachal Pradesh woman Dr. Tadang Minu, becomes the first in the state and the second Indian woman in the country to be appointed as a member of the Coaches Committee of the International Boxing Association.

Dr. Tadang has been appointed by AIBA for her enormous knowledge and experience in the field of boxing.

As per reports, she is currently the HOD of Physical Education at Rajiv Gandhi University(RGU) and is the chairman of Boxing Federation of India’s Women’s Commission for two years.

AIBA secretary-general Itsvan Kovacs said in the appointment letter, “I am confident that with your vast knowledge and experience you will make a valuable contribution to the success of this important committee.”