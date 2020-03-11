Dreaded robber arrested in Guwahati

The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested a dreaded robber from Bharalumukh area in the city. The arrested robber has been identified as one Sakil.

According to reports, Sakil is a resident of Mangaldoi district. He allegedly threatened a man at gunpoint and demanded a huge amount of money from him.

However, the man later contacted the police and based on his inputs police arrested Sakil on Wednesday evening, while he arrived at Bharalumukh area to collect the demanded money. However, Sakil’s partner managed to escape from the spot. Police also recovered a country-made pistol from him.

Sources in the police have stated that Sakil has been arrested under Arms Act and a case has been registered against him.