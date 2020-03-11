Dreaded robber arrested in Guwahati

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Dreaded robber arrested in Guwahati
191

The Guwahati police on Wednesday arrested a dreaded robber from Bharalumukh area in the city. The arrested robber has been identified as one Sakil.

According to reports, Sakil is a resident of Mangaldoi district. He allegedly threatened a man at gunpoint and demanded a huge amount of money from him.

However, the man later contacted the police and based on his inputs police arrested Sakil on Wednesday evening, while he arrived at Bharalumukh area to collect the demanded money. However, Sakil’s partner managed to escape from the spot. Police also recovered a country-made pistol from him.

Sources in the police have stated that Sakil has been arrested under Arms Act and a case has been registered against him.

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

IAF Releases Promo Video of Balakot Airstrike

National

Rewari gangrape: SP transferred

National

JNU students protest over fee hike

Regional

‘Jyoti and Joymoti’ selected for International Film Fest

National

Union Budget Session Begins Today

Top Stories

217 Assam Govt. schools closed due to lack of students

Comments
Loading...