During an operation carried out by the Hatigaon police, a huge amount of drugs had seized along with 1 drug peddler at the Sijubari region in Hatigaon on Monday night.

As per reports, the drug peddler was running the business at the region for a long time. The drug peddler has identified as Tajim Ali residents of the same region.

Police had carried out the operation on the basis of sources report. However, the police had arrested the accused and started continuous interrogation in this regard.