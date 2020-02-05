Drug peddler arrested in Juria

Amid the operations against drugs and intoxicated tablets, Juria police have nabbed a drug peddler at the Juria region in Nagaon on Wednesday.

As per reports, the accused has identified as M.D. Musharaf. Earlier also, Musharaf was arrested red-handed by the police in the allegation of drug peddling cases in the region and was in jail for a few months.

Today police nabbed him from the Singari region in Juria, when he came to sell the drugs. It may be stated that after coming out from the jail, once again Musharaf started the same drug peddling business.