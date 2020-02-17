Drug Peddlers Arrested from Barpeta

The Barpeta police arrested two drug peddlers from Howly in Barpeta. Four drug peddlers have been arrested within 30 hours in Howly on Sunday night.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Nazmul Haque and Sushanta Saha who hails from Hazipara and Howly 4 No ward respectively.

Police also seized huge amounts of banned drugs and intoxicated tablets worth Rs. 2 lakhs.

Police also arrested two drug peddlers and seized banned drugs on Saturday.

It may be mentioned that drug smuggling is increasing day by day.