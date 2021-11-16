NationalTop Stories

Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Skips 2 Summons

By Pratidin Bureau

In a development in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani has sought more time when she was summoned for the second time by Mumbai.

An ANI report stated that Dadlani could be summoned for the third time.

Pooja Dadlani on Wednesday skipped interrogation for questioning in the drugs on cruise case citing health reasons. The SIT team is investigating allegations of extortion against Ms. Dadlani in the cruise drugs case.

An Narcotics Control Bureau team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people were arrested, including Khan’s son Aryan who is out on bail, and two Nigerian nationals.

