Drugs peddlers arrested in Karimganj and Guwahati

During a joint operation carried out by Karimganj police in the help of Badarpur police, huge amounts of intoxicating tablets have seized at the Maluya region on Monday evening.

As per reports, during the operation police have arrested three drugs and arms smugglers who have identified as Hasmul Hussain Chaudhury, Alimuddin Chaudhury and Dilwar Hussain, resident of the Borkhola region in Cachar district.

Moreover, police seized a handmade pistol along with 6000 intoxicating tablets which market price should be predicted as Rs 30 lakh. Later police informed to media that all the three smugglers were planning to send the intoxicating tablets to Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Jalukbari police have started a sudden operation against the drugs and the drug smugglers at the East-Maligaon region on Monday evening, where they had seized huge numbers of intoxicating tablets, drugs and injections.

During the operation, police nabbed a few people in the allegation of involvement with the drugs peddling cases.