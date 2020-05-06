Drugs Seized In Juria: 1 Arrested

During an operation carried out by the Juria Police, a huge amount of drugs had seized along with 1 drug peddler at the Thiotangoni region of Juria in Nagaon on Tuesday night.

As per reports, the drug peddler was running the business in the region for a long time. The drug peddler has identified as Imran Khan resident of the same region.

It may be stated that one more drug peddler had managed to escape from the scene. As per the confession of accused Imran Khan, another peddler had identified as Jakir Hussain.

Police had seized huge amounts of drugs along with cash from the accused.

Police had carried out the operation on the basis of sources report. However, the police had arrested the accused and started continuous interrogation in this regard.