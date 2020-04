During the regular checking of Jalukbari Police due to Lockdown across the state, two youths have arrested in the allegation of smuggling of drugs at the Maligaon region on Friday.

As per reports, the arrested youths have identified as Rajat Bhattacharya and Pranab Das.

It may be stated that police have seized the drugs from a car (AS 01 EG 5031), which the youths had carried with.

Police had suspected that both of the youths have involvement with drug peddling rackets.