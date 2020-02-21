Drugs Seized in Noonmati, 4 Arrested

In an operation launched by the Noonmati police, four drug peddlers have been arrested and seized a huge amount of drugs from the Noonmati area in Guwahati.

The operation was launched after receiving information from internal sources in BG Tiniali near Gurukul Grammar School and near Hanuman temple in the New Guwahati area and seized drugs and cash. The drug peddlers have been identified as Haren Kalita, Bapdhan Pathak, Budheswar Biswas from Noonmati and Niranjan Agarwala who hails from Rajasthan.

Police seized a huge amount of drugs from the gang, cash of Rs. 3000, three mobile phones, one Tata Zest car with registration number AS 01 KC 1343 and one scooty with registration number AS 01 ED 8194.

The operation was launched under the leadership of Officer-in-charge of Noonmati police station Rajib Baruah. Police informed that the gang was also involved in supplying drugs in different parts of the city.

The drug peddlers are now under the custody of police for further investigation.