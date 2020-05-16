Drugs Smuggling Continue in City Amid Lockdown

The drugs smuggling in the city continued amid lockdown. The Gorchuk police on Friday night seized a huge amount of drugs and arrested two smugglers amid the curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the city.

In an operation launched on Friday night under the leadership of West Guwahati deputy superintendent of police Nandini Kakaty seized a huge amount of drugs from the Lokhra area in National Highway worth lakhs of rupees.

Police arrested two smugglers while they were carrying the drugs in a scooty bearing registration number AS01 DZ 9720 from Beltola to Jalukbari.

The smugglers have been identified as Adil Ahmed and Bipin Deka from Sipajhar.